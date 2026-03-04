J&K Police File Cases Against MP Mehdi, Mattu; Sparks Political Row

Srinagar: Srinagar Police have filed criminal cases against ruling National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, accusing both leaders of circulating false, fabricated and misleading content on social and digital media with the potential to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities. Officials said the action followed credible inputs suggesting that certain online posts were spreading distorted narratives and unverified claims capable of triggering unrest and societal disharmony.

According to police, the material shared by the two leaders prima facie amounted to the dissemination of misinformation that could threaten peace and stability. Two FIRs—No. 02/2026 and 03/2026—have been registered under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar. Investigations in both cases are underway. The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order and urged citizens to rely only on official sources before sharing sensitive content online.

Mehdi, however, alleged that his Facebook account had been suspended and his security downgraded after he highlighted what he described as police “excesses.” In a strongly worded post on ‘X’, he said such measures would not deter him from speaking out. He referenced his father’s assassination and vowed to continue exercising his constitutional rights. Mehdi had earlier shared a video showing policemen beating burqa‑clad women during a protest in Srinagar, adding a sarcastic remark comparing the police to Israeli leadership and invoking a Quranic verse condemning Abu Lahab, a staunch adversary of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Mattu also claimed that his security had been effectively withdrawn after he criticised the BJP‑led government’s silence on the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in a joint US‑Israel strike. He said that mainstream Kashmiri politicians were being pressured to remain neutral or silent on global events involving Iran and Palestine. Mattu accused authorities of attempting to silence him and criticised what he described as growing restrictions on Kashmiri media, whose social media accounts were recently restricted in India. He argued that India’s constitutional freedoms should not be compromised to appease foreign powers.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the FIRs as “egregiously unwarranted” and demanded their immediate withdrawal. She said that the government’s silence on international developments did not justify criminalising those who chose to speak out. Her remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Valley following widespread protests and mourning over Khamenei’s killing.

Police had earlier warned that certain media outlets and individuals were deliberately spreading misleading information to provoke unrest. An additional FIR—No. 01/2026—was registered at the Cyber Police Station against unidentified individuals and platforms accused of circulating distorted narratives. Several online profiles have been identified, and individuals have been summoned for questioning. Authorities emphasised that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for spreading inflammatory content.

Meanwhile, major Kashmiri media outlets—Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Life, and Rising Kashmir—faced restrictions on their Facebook and Instagram pages in India after Meta received legal requests under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The move has intensified concerns about shrinking digital space for local journalism.

Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, criticised the detentions of protesters, including women and minors, and condemned the blocking of media accounts. He said the widespread shutdown across Kashmir reflected a collective moral stance against oppression and urged authorities to release detainees and reconsider what he called a policy of censorship.

For the third consecutive day, strict restrictions remained in place across several parts of Kashmir, with educational institutions ordered shut until Saturday and mobile internet speeds throttled as a precaution following large‑scale protests over Khamenei’s killing.