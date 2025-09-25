J&K Parties Back Ladakh’s Demands Amid Ongoing Unrest

SRINAGAR: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have endorsed Ladakh’s demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections to safeguard its land, jobs, and cultural identity, identifying these as key drivers of the ongoing unrest in the Union Territory. However, certain parties proposed reunifying the former state of J&K and restoring its pre-August 5, 2019, status as the key to addressing political uncertainties in both Union Territories.

CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami highlighted the region’s frustration, stating, “For years, Ladakh’s people have pushed for these safeguards, but repeated talks with the Centre have yielded no progress, fuelling discontent.”

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti noted a shift in Leh, traditionally known for peaceful protests, toward violent demonstrations. “The people feel betrayed, insecure, and fed up with broken promises,” she said, urging the government to address the underlying issues transparently and urgently, beyond short-term crisis management.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who previously noted that Ladakh was not promised statehood but celebrated its 2019 Union Territory status and now felt betrayed and angry, called for calm on Thursday. “The situation in Ladakh is serious. I urge people not to take the law into their own hands and to pursue peace. The Government of India must address their legitimate demands,” he said, emphasising the need for dialogue over confrontation to maintain peace and brotherhood in Leh and Kargil.

Without naming opponents, he criticised attempts to shift blame for administrative failures, stating, “When such situations arise, the first failure lies in governance. Instead of pointing fingers, they should examine why these issues emerge.”

Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attributed the unrest to unfulfilled promises on statehood and Sixth Schedule protections. Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, he mentioned about activist Sonam Wangchuk’s 14-day hunger strike and barefoot march from Leh to Delhi to highlight these demands.

“For five years, Wangchuk has protested peacefully, but the youth feel the promises made were empty, leading to this outburst,” he said. He said that the violence, which included attacks on the BJP office, police vehicles, and other buildings, resulted in four deaths, 60-80 injuries, and widespread damage, with police resorting to gunfire, reflected frustration among the local youth

Dr Abdullah warned of national security risks in the border region, particularly given China’s interest in destabilising India, but clarified, “This unrest is purely the voice of locals, not driven by external forces.” He urged the government to learn from Ladakh’s unrest and fulfill promises made to both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, where statehood was assured post-delimitation and elections.

“The government must act swiftly to resolve this and prevent further escalation,” he added, stressing the need for peace in the region.