J&K On High Alert: Stringent Security Measures For PM’s First Post-Op Sindoor Visit To J&K

SRINAGAR: A security high alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Friday, his first after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched by India on the night of May 6–7, as a direct response to it.

While the security arrangements in the hinterland are notably stringent, the anti-infiltration grid along both Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) with Pakistan is on high alert, the official sources said, adding that the border areas both in the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley are witnessing intensified patrolling by the Army and Border Security Force (BSF) troops due to concerns about possible terrorist activities.

Thousands of J&K policemen and members of CRPF and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed at key places in major cities and towns, other vulnerable areas and along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway (NH-44). Additional drop-gates and checkpoints have been set up along the Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar highway and some other inter-districts roads with the uniformed men stopping and searching vehicles randomly. They were also seen searching vehicles and frisking their passengers in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar on Thursday.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for monitoring at Katra where the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹ 46,000 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Chenab bridge and visit the bridge deck at around 11 AM. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge. He will flag off Vande Bharat trains at around 12 noon.

While Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain.

The significantly tightened security measures reflect heightened vigilance due to the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam. Recent media reports had suggested that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam carnage had initially planned to carry out an attack during Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar railway link on April 19.

The authorities did not confirm or deny it but officially it was stated that the inauguration was postponed due to bad weather forecasts. As per the media reports, the postponement disrupted the terrorists’ plans and they chose Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow to kill 25 Hindu tourists and a local Muslim horse-handler three days later.