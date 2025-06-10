J&K LG Thanks Centre For Sanctioning 316 Road Projects Worth Rs 4,200 Cr Under PMGSY

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Centre for sanctioning 316 road projects worth over Rs 4,200 crore for the Union Territory (UT) under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for sanctioning 316 road projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 4224 Cr under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV for providing connectivity to 390 no. of eligible habitations," Sinha posted on his X account.