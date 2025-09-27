J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Urges Unity Against Terrorism, Promotes Tourism On World Tourism Day

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday described social media narratives propagated by groups like The Resistance Front (TRF) as a “serious threat” if ignored. The J&K police insist on TRF being a shadow group of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed by Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies—a claim Islamabad denies in international forums.

Speaking at an event held at Srinagar’s Tagore Hall, Sinha called for unified action against terrorism, urging citizens to counter extremist propaganda to preserve peace and stability. He emphasised that combating terrorism is a shared responsibility, not solely that of security forces.

“The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone but also of citizens. More than 40, 000 lives have been lost due to terrorism, and it must be completely eradicated not just by the forces but by citizens too. I believe people must come forward,” he said, noting a decline in local terrorist recruitment and stone pelting since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sinha highlighted transformative changes in J&K, including granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community, strengthening the Forest Rights Act, and launching Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, as steps toward social and economic justice. “The Pahari community will receive their due rights,” he affirmed.

The Lt. Governor also noted a nationwide decline in terrorism and left-wing extremism, particularly in the northeast, expressing optimism about eliminating Naxalism soon. He urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid activities that fuel unrest, stating, “J&K has suffered for decades, and ending terrorism is essential.”

Meanwhile, on World Tourism Day, Sinha amidst a sluggish tourism season following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, invited visitors to explore J&K.

In a post on ‘X’, he described J&K as India’s “crown jewel,” offering stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched hospitality year-round.

Separately, the Lt. Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving the construction of 5,061 houses under the PMAY-G scheme for rural J&K households affected by recent natural calamities.

In another ‘X’ post, he stated, “This initiative will restore safety and economic stability, significantly improving the well-being of thousands of families.”