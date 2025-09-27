J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Reviews Security, Orders Reopening of 12 More Tourist Spots

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. On Friday urged the security apparatus to intensify efforts against militancy and terrorism, adapt proactively to emerging threats, and adopt a 'Whole of Government Approach' to combat radicalisation and the drug menace effectively in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking while chairing a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhavan here to evaluate the region's security situation, the Lt. Governor said, “War against terrorism is not over yet. Kinetic and non-Kinetic operations must continue. We must maintain the momentum and take stringent action against terrorism and its entire ecosystem.”

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, GoC 16 Corps Lt. Gen. P K Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, AOC J&K, Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, and senior representatives from the armed forces, CAPFs, J&K Police, intelligence agencies, and civil administration.

Sinha praised the security forces, J&K Police, and intelligence agencies for their recent successful anti-terror operations in the Union Territory. He stressed that the battle against terrorism is ongoing.

Following a comprehensive security review during the meeting, Sinha announced the reopening of several tourist destinations in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, closed as a precaution following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. A post from the Lt. Governor’s office on ‘X’, confirmed the reopening of seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division—Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post—and five in Jammu Division—Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi—effective September 29.