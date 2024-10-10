J&K L-G Manoj Sinha congratulates winners

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated newly elected members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, asserting that the conduct of the elections and the participation of millions of voters is these is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Sinha said, “My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. The Constitution of India is our guiding light, and I urge all to work together for the growth of J&K & welfare of people.”

He said, “The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller, guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony.”

Mr. Sinha thanked the people for “empowering and strengthening democracy” in J&K. “I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free and fair election,” he added.