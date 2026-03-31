J&K: Growing Concern Over Withdrawal of Security Cover for Lawmakers, NC Office

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday voiced strong concern over the recent withdrawal of security cover from the ruling National Conference (NC) headquarters in Srinagar, calling the decision “poorly timed” and “difficult to justify” given the region’s sensitive security climate.

Speaking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly in Jammu, he said the removal of protection from the ‘Nawai Subh’ complex - the NC headquarters- had raised serious questions, particularly because it came just weeks after an abortive attempt was made on the life of party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The Chief Minister argued that the logical response to the earlier security episode should have been to reinforce protective measures rather than scale them down. He noted that Farooq Abdullah visits the party headquarters several times a week, making the withdrawal even more perplexing. According to him, the timing, rationale, and necessity of the move remain unclear, and he urged authorities to explain the basis on which such a sensitive decision was taken.

Inside the Assembly, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather also underscored the gravity of the situation. Intervening during a discussion on the withdrawal of security cover for the NC office and several legislators, he stressed that the security environment in J&K “cannot be taken lightly.” He reminded the House that those who have lived through past incidents understand the risks more deeply than anyone else. Despite claims of improvement, he said, the situation still demands vigilance. If the administration believes the region is fully normal, he added, it should openly declare J&K a risk‑free zone—otherwise, decisions must reflect ground realities. He expressed hope that the concerns raised by legislators would be taken seriously by the authorities responsible for security assessments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also weighed in, asserting that the safety of elected representatives “cannot be compromised under any circumstances.” Speaking to reporters in Jammu, he said that threat perception must remain the sole criterion for determining security cover for legislators and mainstream political leaders. Any decision based on discretion rather than objective assessment, he warned, could endanger lives. He urged Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to personally review the recent withdrawals, especially in light of past militant attacks on political figures. Several legislators have been targetted in earlier years, he noted, and such history demands a cautious approach.

Choudhary further argued that the security situation in J&K cannot yet be described as fully normal, pointing to official acknowledgements of militant presence. Reducing protection at this stage, he said, was neither advisable nor aligned with ground realities. He also called for uniformity and transparency in security allocation, insisting that all legislators should receive protection strictly according to their assessed threat levels. Raising concerns about security being extended to individuals without any defined role in mainstream politics, he questioned the criteria behind such decisions and called for rationalisation.

Responding to remarks made by MLA Sajad Gani Lone during a heated exchange in the Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister said that although Lone himself had been a victim of militancy, he appeared to be taking the issue lightly and attempting to politicise it. Choudhary maintained that the matter was too serious for political point‑scoring and required a unified, responsible approach.