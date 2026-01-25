J&K: Fresh Snow Blankets Gulmarg, Highway Closed for 2nd Day

Gulmarg: Residents and children in Bani village of Kathua district woke up to a blanket of fresh snow on Sunday. High-altitude areas of the Jammu division witnessed a sharp dip in temperature.

The snowfall brought cheer to the remote village, with youngsters seen playing in the snow and celebrating the winter weather. The picturesque transformation of the mountains has drawn visitors from across the country, giving a boost to local tourism.

Meanwhile, the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remained closed for the second consecutive day due to slippery road conditions caused by continuous snowfall.

Incessant snowfall for the second night in a row on Saturday in famous hill resorts of Jammu province—Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, and Batote—along with Banihal, Gool, and other areas, has paralysed normal life.

Due to the blockage of NH44 and NH244, deserted markets, and lack of customers, several shopkeepers in Batote market of Ramban district were compelled to keep their shops closed for the second consecutive day.

Tourists, especially snow lovers who could not reach Patnitop due to road blockages, were seen enjoying the snow in accessible areas, while children played various snow games.

However, the long-awaited snowfall also caused disruptions to power and water supplies, traffic movement, and telecommunications across several regions.

The Ramban district administration appeared unprepared for the unexpected heavy snowfall, as road-clearing machinery and staff from the Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient.

Earlier this week, the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi in Reasi district witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and turning the pilgrimage route into a scenic winter landscape.

Jammu and Kashmir’s picturesque Bhaderwah Valley also received the season’s first snowfall on Friday morning after a long wait by residents. Roads and streets were covered in snow, intensifying cold conditions.

Bhaderwah Police and the district administration issued helpline numbers and advised people to remain cautious, particularly while travelling to higher reaches. The hill resort town of Batote also experienced heavy snowfall.

The famous hill resorts of Jammu province—Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, and Batote—received the season’s first snowfall, ending a prolonged dry spell and bringing cheer to those dependent on tourism, including hoteliers, taxi drivers, shopkeepers, photographers, and vendors.