J&K Floods: Damaged Structures to be Rebuilt with Better Specifications, Says Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the damaged structures would be rebuilt with better specifications to withstand calamities like the recent floods in the Jammu region.

Singh visited the flood-affected villages falling in Bajalta and Pargalta panchayats of Jammu district to assess the damage caused to residential houses and bridges due to torrential rain-induced flash floods and landslides.

"The damaged structures will be rebuilt, with better specifications depending upon the experience of the recent floods, so that in case there is a calamity like the recent floods in future, the structures should be able to withstand it," the minister said.

In the last few weeks, Singh has been criss-crossing his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur and other affected parts of Jammu and Kashmir to meet the disaster-affected people spanning from Chisoti in Kishtwar to the Zero Line on the Indo-Pak border in Kathua and Samba.

He also reviewed the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for over 10 days due to landslides and caving in of roads at multiple locations.

Accompanied by local MLA Yudhvir Sethi and officers from Union territory administration, the minister visited the sites most affected by flood waters in Bain Bajalta, Tutan Di Khoi, Anthan, Badoon, Khana Shargal and Chalni under Jammu East assembly constituency.

He issued instructions to officers of various departments, including Roads and Buildings and Public Health Engineering, to undertake restoration work in the affected areas immediately.

Singh also expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured that work is underway to restore the supply of essential services.

Later, the minister also visited the affected places under the Pargalta panchayat to inspect the damage inflicted on public property and shops by flash floods and said estimates are being prepared for the same, including crops.