J&K: Chinese National Detained for Visa Violations and Suspicious Travel to Sensitive Areas

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a 29-year-old Chinese national, Hu Congtai, for serious visa violations after he travelled unauthorised to Ladakh and Srinagar, including several strategically sensitive locations. His mobile phone has been sent for detailed forensic examination, officials confirmed on Monday.

Hu entered India on November 19 on a tourist visa that explicitly restricted him to visiting Buddhist religious sites in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya, and Kushinagar. Despite these limitations, he flew to Leh on November 20 without registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Leh airport – a mandatory requirement for foreigners entering Ladakh. Authorities believe he exploited his physical resemblance to local residents to avoid scrutiny.

In Ladakh, Hu spent three days touring the remote and strategically important Zanskar region before proceeding to other areas. On December 1, he flew to Srinagar, where he stayed at an unregistered guest house and continued visiting sites of security significance, including a Buddhist site in Srinagar’s Harwan area, the Shankaracharya Hill, Hazratbal Shrine, and the Mughal Gardens overlooking Dal Lake.

The Harwan Buddhist Site is a remarkable archaeological treasure, featuring the ruins of a large monastery, stupas, and exquisite terracotta tiles adorned with intricate stamped designs depicting Central Asian motifs, daily life, and Buddhist symbols. Dating back to the 3rd–4th century CE, Harwan is believed to have played a crucial role in the spread of Mahayana Buddhism from Kashmir to Central Asia and Tibet.

Hu also travelled to Awantipora in southern Pulwama district where the ruins of a temple built by King Awantivarman in the year 853-855 CE. are located.

His detention was triggered after an Army intelligence unit detected unusual online activity that raised red flags. Subsequent examination of his phone revealed searches related to deployment patterns of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units in the Kashmir Valley and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution abrogated in August 2019, the police sources said.

The sources said that Hu also procured an Indian SIM card from the open market, further complicating tracking of his communications. During interrogation, the Chinese national claimed he had lived in the United States for nine years, where he studied Physics at Boston University, and described himself as a global traveller. He professed ignorance of Indian visa regulations, insisting he was unaware that travel to J&K and Ladakh was prohibited under his visa terms.

Officials remain sceptical of his explanations, particularly given the deliberate nature of his itinerary and the sensitive locations visited. “We need to rule out any possibility of deleted data or deeper intent,” a senior officer told the media on condition of anonymity. Investigators are also examining whether he received any local facilitation.

Hu’s passport shows previous travels to the United States, New Zealand, Brazil, Fiji, and Hong Kong. As a precautionary measure, J&K Police on Monday conducted surprise inspections of hotels, guest houses, and Bed & Breakfast establishments across the Valley. Several were found non-compliant with rules requiring immediate reporting of foreign guests.

Authorities have indicated that, pending the outcome of the ongoing probe, Hu is likely to face deportation after completion of legal formalities. The case has once again highlighted concerns over enforcement of visa restrictions in border and militancy-affected regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar police have intensified security measures across the city by taking strict legal action against several hotels, a homestay, and houseboats for violating mandatory Form-C reporting norms under the Immigration & Foreigners Act.

During routine inspections, three hotels in the city's Rajbagh quarter— Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS, and Hotel Golden Forest — were found to have allowed foreign nationals to check in without submitting the required Form-C to the Foreigners Registration Office. Consequently, FIR No. 65/2025 under Sections 8 and 23-B was registered at Police Station Rajbagh.

In Khanyar, Hotel Khyber in Khayam area repeatedly failed to produce proof of Form-C submission despite prior warnings, leading to the registration of FIR No. 57/2025 at Police Station Khanyar, the police said.

At Lal Bazar, IMY Homestay in Nawabagh-Bagwanpora, owned by Mohammad Aslam Baktoo, deliberately concealed the stay of an Israeli national, Starobinsky Lior, along with other foreign guests and failed to file the mandatory online Form-C. FIR No. 60/2025 under Sections 8 and 23(b) was registered at Police Station Lal Bazar.

In Nishat, house owner Mohammad Ashraf Zargar of Vakeel Colony, Brein, was found non-compliant with Form-C reporting requirements, resulting in FIR No. 101/2025 under Sections 8 and 23(b) at Police Station Nishat.

In Ram Munshi Bagh, four houseboats on Dal Lake were booked for hosting foreign tourists without submitting Form-C. These included Floating Castle (hosting a guest from Taiwan), Best View Houseboat (hosting a Russian national), Crystal Palace (hosting a guest from Romania), and Lake Palace (hosting a Spanish national). FIR No. 94/2025 under Sections 7, 14, and 16 of the Act was registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, the sources said.

A police spokesperson said that investigations into all cases are underway to trace any further linkages. The Srinagar Police have reiterated that strict compliance with online Form-C submission is mandatory for all hotels, guesthouses, homestays, and houseboat operators whenever they accommodate foreign nationals. Non-compliance is a serious offence that invites stringent legal action, as it directly impacts national security and public order, the spokesman said, adding that the police remain fully committed to protecting the nation and its citizens from any activities that threaten peace and tranquility.