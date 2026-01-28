J&K: Avalanche Hits Sonamarg; Officials Say No Casualty

Srinagar: An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday.

The massive avalanche was caught on CCTV camera, showing snow engulfing buildings, officials said.

However, they added there were no reports of any loss of life.

The authorities had on Monday warned of a high-intensity or high-danger avalanche in the district.

Sonamarg and most other parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours.