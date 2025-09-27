J&K Autumn Session to Begin on September 23

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has officially summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to convene in Srinagar on October 23 at 10 am.

This follows a decision by the J&K Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to revise the session’s start date. Initially, the Cabinet proposed an autumn session from October 13 to October 20, lasting approximately seven days. However, after consultations with the Assembly Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather, the start date was postponed to October 23 to provide adequate time for members to submit questions, bills, and resolutions, and for the Assembly Secretariat to review them.

In his official order, Sinha stated, “In exercise of powers under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is summoned to meet on October 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M.” All Assembly members have been requested to make arrangements to attend the session on the revised date.