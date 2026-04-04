J&K Assembly Passes Private Universities Bill, CM Omar Abdullah Calls it “Milestone”

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday passed the Private Universities Bill that deals with the establishment and incorporation of private institutions in the Union Territory.

The bill moved by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo reads, "A Bill to provide for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and to regulate their functioning, management, and academic standards for ensuring quality education and protecting the interests of students."

Congratulating Itoo and all the stakeholders, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the passage of the bill as a "milestone moment" for the youngsters of the Union Territory.

Speaking in the House, Itoo said the government has taken into consideration all the issues and concerns regarding the higher-education sector before formulating the bill.

"This bill will pave the way for establishing private universities and boost the higher-education sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous students of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefitted by this as they used to go outside the Union Territory for higher education earlier," the minister said.

MLAs Mir Saifullah, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah and Tanvir Sadiq had moved amendments on the bill but later, withdrawn their amendments following assurances from the government.

Legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia had also moved an amendment, which was rejected through a voice vote.

The speaker put the bill to a voice vote and subsequently, it was passed.

The House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas Second (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar on behalf of the chief minister.

While moving the motion, Dar said, "A bill to amend certain enactments, decriminalising and rationalising offences for ease of living and ease of doing business, and also to repeal certain enactments be taken into consideration."

The bill was subsequently taken up for consideration and passing by the speaker before the House and passed.

Bhat, Mankotia, Shah and Sadiq withdrew their amendments following assurances from the minister.

The chief minister said the Private Universities Bill marks a significant step towards shaping a brighter future for the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The bill will open new avenues for quality higher education within the Union Territory, significantly reduce the need for students to move outside for studies, and attract reputed institutions to establish campuses in Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said in a statement.

He emphasised that the move reflects the National Conference (NC) government's commitment to strengthening academic infrastructure, fostering innovation and creating a vibrant ecosystem for learning and research in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The passage of the Bill marks a decisive step towards positioning Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub of higher education and academic excellence," Abdullah said.