J&K Assembly Approves 3 Bills By Voice Vote

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed three key Bills through voice vote, marking a push towards governance reforms, social equity and strengthening the judicial framework in the Union Territory.

The Bills were moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and put to a vote by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

One of the legislations seeks to amend certain enactments to decriminalise and rationalise minor offences, thereby promoting trust-based governance and improving ease of living and doing business in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assembly also approved a Bill aimed at eliminating discrimination against people affected by leprosy. The legislation ensures equal treatment, removes stigmatising provisions and enables the government to fulfil its obligations through affirmative action.

A third Bill proposes amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Courts Act, 1977 (Svt), to improve the efficiency and functioning of the judicial system.

All three Bills were passed by voice vote after being taken up for consideration.

Earlier, amendments proposed with respect to these bills by legislators Saifullah Mir (NC), Nizamuddin Bhat (Congress), and Balwant Singh Mankotia (BJP) were withdrawn following assurances from the chief minister.

Abdullah also tabled key financial and audit documents pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir's finances.

The documents placed before the House include Finance Accounts (Volume I) for the year 2023–24, Finance Accounts (Volume II) for the year 2023–24, Appropriation Accounts for the year 2023–24 and Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Union Territory Finances for the year 2022–23.