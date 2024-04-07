JJS Protests, Demanding Ticket for G.V.L.

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Jana Jagarana Samiti (JJS) and supporters of the BJP leader anad former Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao staged protests in six constituencies of Visakhapatnam following the party's decision not to nominate him for the Visakhapatnam parliamentary seat.

Protesters tied flexi posters at various locations — PM Palam Cricket Stadium, Andhra University Engineering Gate, — junctions including Maddilapalem, Siripuram, Jagadamba, Dwarka Nagar RTC Complex, Gurdwara, NAD, and Gajuwaka.

During the protest, JJS state convener, Vasu, spoke about Narasimha Rao’s contributions to Visakhapatnam's development and his strong ties with Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted the number of central government institutions in Visakhapatnam being the highest in the country, and said, “The presence of North Indian employees and businessmen has led to the BJP gaining support in the Visakhapatnam region solely due to G.V.L.'s commitment to the city's development.”

The protesters argued that overlooking Narasimha Rao for the Visakhapatnam seat would signal a preference for family and caste politics over merit. Vasu called on the city's residents to support Narasimha Rao on social media, hoping to draw Prime Minister Modi's attention to their request for Narasimha Rao’s nomination.