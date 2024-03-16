Jithender Joins Congress, Made State Representative in Delhi

Hyderabad: Former Lok Sabha member A.P. Jithender Reddy on Friday shocked the BJP by quitting the party and joining Congress. He was reportedly unhappy at being denied the party ticket for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had called on Jithender Reddy on Thursday and had invited him to join the ruling party.



Jithender Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of AICC state in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders.



Almost immediately, the government appointed him as its special representative in New Delhi and as adviser to the government on sports.



Meanwhile, BRS MP from Warangal Pasunuri Dayakar and MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender met Revanth Reddy on Friday setting off speculation that they would be joining the Congress.



