Jishnu Dev Varma to Take Oath as Maharashtra Governor Today

Mumbai:Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, will formally take oath as the Governor of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. The seasoned politician from Northeast India arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Maharashtra Governor-designate Jishnu Dev Varma and his wife Sudha Dev Varma at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Ashish Shelar, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and others were also present at the airport.



Jishnu Dev Varma, who served as the Governor of Telangana, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the State police on his arrival at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan.



According to the official statement, the Governor will take the oath of office on Tuesday, March 10, at 4.30 pm. The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay.



Dev Verma hails from the Tripura royal family, and he served as Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura between 2018 and 2023.



After the election of former Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan as the Vice President, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was given the additional responsibility of the post of Governor of Maharashtra. After this, Dev Verma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

