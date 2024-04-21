Support pours in for Hubballi student stabbed to death by stalker

Karnataka: Massive support continued to pour in from people for the family members of Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her classmate Fayaz on the campus of BVB College in Hubballi on April 18.



The brutal murder of Neha, 23, who is the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, triggered a public outrage with a series of protests in Hubballi, Dharwad and several other places following the incident.

The police arrested Fayaz for killing Neha, a first year MCA student. After the incident, several people including politicians especially those from BJP visited the house of Neha and consoled her family members.

Responding to the Hubballi murder incident on Sunday, BJP MP and candidate from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat Dr Umesh G Jadhav said the incident should not just be condemned by a society, but the entire 140 crore people. Supporters of ABVP staged a demonstration in front of the college in protest against the incident.