Jharkhand Rape Victim Cites Misunderstanding, Withdraws Case Against BJP Chief's Political Advisor

Her lawyer, Amrendra Pradhan, filed the plea on July 11. The court will now determine whether or not the claim is viable.Incidentally, on June 26, the victim of rape wrote to the public prosecutor, alleging that Tiwari was the one intimidating her. As a result, on July 16, a second formal complaint against Tiwari for "criminal intimidation" was filed at the Arghora police station.According to Pradhan, the complainant was in the Ranchi court on July 11 when she signed the withdrawal plea. When asked why he had filed a complaint, Pradhan said he was unaware of the recent FIR.She and Tiwari "resolved their disputes and differences at the intervention of common friends and well-wishers," according to her court petition for a settlement, and she "does not have any grievance with the accused."The petition declared: “…the informant (complainant) does not want to pursue the present case (2021 rape case)…against the accused (Tiwari). Hence, the same may be disposed of in the interest of justice. It is humbly stated that the instant application is made out of free will without any coercion or undue influence.”In the 2021 rape case against Tiwari, Ranchi Police has already submitted the charge sheet under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, among other things. Months after Tiwari filed a writ case for a court-monitored CBI investigation into the rape accusation against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and an intervenor application in the Bombay High Court, he was hit with his first FIR. In response to the writ applications, Tiwari also wrote to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Jharkhand in June 2021, suspecting that a fraudulent case had been filed against him.Following the filing of the FIR in August 2021, the High Court detained Tiwari in connection with the rape case and subsequently granted him bail.BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo addressed the matter by saying to a daily newspaper that: “Just to defeat the entire compromise petition, a case was registered against Tiwari. But we have full faith in the judiciary.”