Jharkhand Mukti Morcha To Contest Assam Assembly Polls, To Field Candidates in 31 Seats

Guwahati: In a significant political development Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren on Monday announced that it has decided to field its candidate on 31 seats in the ensuing assembly elections in Assam.

Confirming that the central committee of the party has taken this decision, the JMM in a statement said, “Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has decided to contest 31 seats in the upcoming Assam legislative assembly elections. This decision was taken following detailed discussions at a central committee meeting of the party’s senior leaders.”

It is significant that Assam has a sizeable presence of tea workers community, majority of them from Adivasi who migrated to the state from Chhotanagpur area of Jharkhand during the British period.

According to the statement, the JMM believes that Assam has a large concentration of tribal people and people originally from Jharkhand, whose social and economic aspirations need strong representation. “Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will give strength to these voices and will enter the elections aiming to protect their rights,” it added.

JMM chief Hemant Soren recently visited Assam, during which he met the leadership of two opposition parties separately.

Indicating that the JMM was also working on forging some tactical alliance with local political parties, the party announced that they will soon release its list of candidates for the polls, voting for which will be held on April 9. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as March 23; as such, the candidate list is expected within the week. “Jharkhand Mukti Morcha believes the people of Assam will support politics of development, respect and rights,” the statement concluded.