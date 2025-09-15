Jharkhand: Maoists Carrying ₹1 Crore Bounty Among 3 Killed in Encounter

Three Maoists, including a Central Committee member, were killed by security forces in an encounter in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

Among the three Maoists killed are Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh and two senior commanders - Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu.

Sahdev Soren, a central committe member, had a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head, police said.

“Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist) carrying ₹1 Crore on his head, and two other Naxals killed in an encounter with a joint team of CoBRA battalion, Giridih and Hazaribagh Police this morning in village Karandi, PS Tatijharia, district Hazaribagh based on intelligence inputs,” Jharkhand Police said in a statement.

Hembram and Ganjhu carried a reward of ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively, officials said.