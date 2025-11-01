Jharkhand Man Killed in Saudi Crossfire Between Police and Criminals

A 27-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Giridih district was shot dead in Saudi Arabia earlier this month after being caught in a crossfire between local police and criminals involved in the illegal liquor trade, officials and family members said.

Vijay Kumar Mahato, a resident of Dudhapania village under Dumri block, had been working with Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company in Saudi Arabia for about a year on transmission line projects.

According to his family, the incident occurred on October 15 when Vijay was walking near his worksite and became caught in gunfire between the police and local extortionists operating in the area.

“Vijay was nearby when the firing began. The bullet hit him by mistake,” said his brother-in-law, Ram Prasad Mahato. Vijay was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The family received the news of his death on October 24.

“Before dying, he even sent a voice note in the Kortha language to his wife, saying he had been hit by a bullet meant for someone else and was pleading for help,” Ram Prasad added.

Vijay is survived by his wife, two young sons aged five and three, and his parents.