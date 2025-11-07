Jharkhand CM Slams BJP, Urges Support for JMM Candidate in Ghatsila

Ghatsila: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged the electorate to exercise their democratic power to oust the BJP, cautioning voters against "rumour mongers, horse traders and forces seeking to divide society on caste and creed lines."

Addressing an election rally at Dhalbhumgarh in support of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren for the upcoming Ghatsila assembly bypoll, Soren said the BJP may use money power and threats to seek votes but emphasised that "no court is bigger than the court of the people in a democracy."

Referring to the deaths of JMM supremo Sibu Soren and sitting Ghatsila MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August, the chief minister said the by-election was a constitutional obligation that must be respected.

Soren attacked the BJP for claiming to be the largest organisation, accusing it of historically oppressing underprivileged communities, Adivasis, Dalits, and farmers.

Without naming them, he criticised BJP candidate Babulal Soren and his father, calling Babulal a "bull" who had grown within JMM but now served BJP's interests.

He alleged such forces had weakened the Jharkhand movement and delayed the statehood process.

Recalling the 2024 assembly polls, Soren said Ramdas Soren had defeated Babulal Soren with a large margin due to public support.

Appealing to voters to support Somesh Chandra Soren in the November 11 bypoll, the CM said the candidate was capable of carrying forward his late father's unfinished work.