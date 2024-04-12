JGLS Ranked India’s Top Law School for 5th Year in a Row

New Delhi: The Jindal Global Law School at the Sonipat-based O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked the number one law school in India for the fifth year in a row, and is also placed at 72nd rank worldwide, making it the only law school in India to be featured among the top 100 in the world.



Jindal Global Law School jumped to the 72nd rank in the world this year from 84th rank last year, a rise by 12 ranks. The QS World University Rankings analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 Institutions to produce this year’s rankings. From this group, 1,561 were ranked across 55 subjects and five broad subject areas, creating over 19,100 entries. These figures reflect the scale and comprehensiveness behind this undertaking that QS carries out in order to produce these subject rankings.

To rank the institutions by subject, QS considers academic reputation; employer reputation; research citations; H-index, an index that attempts to measure the stability of impact and quality of the work published by the institution’s scholars; and International Research Network (IRN), a measure of efficiency of establishing stable research collaborations.