Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Granted Bail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail for two months to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on medical grounds. Goyal had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Goyal, 75, had sought interim bail citing medical and humanitarian reasons, as both he and his wife, Anita Goyal, are battling cancer.A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar ordered Goyal to pay a surety of Rs one lakh and not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court. He has also been directed to surrender his passport.



Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank. His wife was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. However, she was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.

However, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed the grant of bail to Naresh Goyal and said that instead, his stay at a private hospital could be extended by a month.







