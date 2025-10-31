Jemimah Plays Innings Of Her Life To Power India Into Women's ODI World Cup Final

MUMBAI: A diminutive Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall on the biggest stage with the innings of her life as her unbeaten 127 off 134 balls sent India into their third Women's ODI World Cup final, halting the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia with a record chase here on Thursday.

Jemimah’s arduous knock for only her third century and first in a World Cup was built along with a robust 167-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 from 88 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s), which helped India to end the reigning champions Australia's 15-match unbeaten run in the competition across two editions.

Chasing a mammoth 339, Jemimah anchored the spirited response with an incredible 127 not out from 134 balls including 14 fours, as India scored 341/5 in 48.3 overs to win with five wickets and nine balls to spare. It was the highest ever chase in Women's ODIs.