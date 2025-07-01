This facility holds symbolic and strategic significance. It was reportedly used to train the four terrorists behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. The attackers—Mohammad Umar Farooq, Talha Rashid Alvi, Mohammad Ismail Alvi, and Rashid Billa—were photographed at the pool before executing the attack in Kashmir.

The reopening is being seen by Indian intelligence as a provocative act and a possible sign of Pakistan’s renewed efforts to revive terror networks, particularly JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On May 7, India had carried out precision strikes using drones, smart bombs, and cruise missiles against nine major terror hubs, including JeM’s base in Bahawalpur and LeT’s compound in Muridke, both inside Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Satellite images from Maxar Technologies confirmed extensive structural damage. The development raises concerns over Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism and could further strain already tense diplomatic ties with India.