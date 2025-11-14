NDA Crosses 200: JDU Says It’s a Victory of Bihar’s Women

Patna: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the 200-seat mark in the latest trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday highlighted the role of women voters in the mandate. The party said that the trust of Bihar's women has prevailed, the NDA has emerged victorious, and Bihar has emerged victorious. In a post on X, Janata Dal (United) shared, "The trust of Bihar's women has triumphed.. The NDA has triumphed, Bihar has triumphed.. (Jeeta hai Bihar ki mahilao ka vishwaas... jeeta hai NDA, jeeta hai Bihar)."



It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). The NDA, secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 203 seats with both BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances. In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 202 seats, with BJP leading in 91, JDU in 80, LJP 22, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 01:40 pm.RJD leads in 26 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 35, as per data from the EC. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.

