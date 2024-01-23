JEE Mains B.Arch & B Planning Exam Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2024) will begin on Wednesday for BArch/BPlanning aspirants. Candidates are to bring their admit card along with a valid ID proof for entry into the exam hall. The exam will be held in shifts –from 9 am to 12 noon and from from 3 pm to 6 pm.The engineering exam is scheduled to take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main for admission in BTech courses in NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and other institutes. It is also the qualifying exam for appearing in JEE Advanced for admission in IITs.

The exam will be conducted in 300 cities across India and 25 internationally. The total number of exam centres this year is 394, slightly reduced from the previous year.

Telangana state has exam centres spanning in 10 cities, including Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet and Warangal. Last year, the exam was held in eight centres in Hyderabad.

JEE Main is divided into two sessions, one in January and the other in April. The registration for the April session is scheduled from February 2 to March 2. The number of aspirants for the January session has reached 12.3 lakh, surpassing the cumulative registration for 2023 (January and April) by nearly 68,000 — a significant increase of 3.7 lakh applicants compared to the first session in 2023.