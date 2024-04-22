Top
Home » Nation

JEE Main Session 2 Final Key Released

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 April 2024 9:52 AM GMT
JEE Main Session 2 Final Key Released
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency has on Monday released the final key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main,session-2.

The JEE Main, Session-2 was conducted on April 4 for admissions into B.E/B.TECH courses.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also informed that Answer key challenge is closed for the JEE Main Session-2.
Interested candidates can tune into NTA's official website for more details.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
JEE MAIN 2024 India Answer key 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X