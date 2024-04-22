JEE Main Session 2 Final Key Released

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency has on Monday released the final key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main,session-2.

The JEE Main, Session-2 was conducted on April 4 for admissions into B.E/B.TECH courses.



Meanwhile, the NTA has also informed that Answer key challenge is closed for the JEE Main Session-2.

Interested candidates can tune into NTA's official website for more details.



