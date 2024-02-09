JD(U) Asks Legislators to remain in Patna.

Patna: In a strategic move amidst escalating tensions ahead of the floor test scheduled on February 12, the JD(U) has asked all its MLAs to remain stationed in Patna for the next 48 hours.

The move comes in the wake of allegations by the JD(U) that the RJD is actively engaged in luring the ruling coalition MLAs ahead of the crucial floor test in the Bihar assembly.

“They will not succeed in their attempts to buy our MLAs. The party will easily pass the floor test. Why would anyone leave Nitish Kumar and join the RJD? The MLAs will reach Patna and attend a meeting at the parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary’s residence on February 11, JD(U) minister Shrawan Kumar said.

Shrawan Kumar who is close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also mocked the Congress party for sending their MLAs to Hyderabad ahead of the floor test in Bihar.

He said, “They (congress) are worried that’s why they have sent their MLAs to Hyderabad”.

Responding to JD(U)’s claims of poaching attempts by the opposition camp, RJD MLA Bhai Birendra recited a line from an old Bollywood song and said that, “the secret will be revealed at the right time”.

Earlier, assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is from the RJD had refused to step down from his post despite a no-confidence motion against him. When asked he said, “I will come to the assembly and conduct the proceedings of the house as per the rules on February 12”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently dumped the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan and formed a government with BJP’s support, is set to face the trust vote in the state assembly on February 12.

The NDA has the backing of 128 MLAs while the Mahagathbandhan has 115 on their side. The razor-thin margin has sparked concerns with the JD(U) ranks. There have been reports that the RJD is in touch with several JD(U) MLAs who are not happy with Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop.

Recently, the Congress and RJD also offered a CM post to Jitan Ram Manjhi in exchange for his joining the Mahagathbandhan before the trust vote. Mr. Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has four MLAs and one cabinet berth in the newly formed NDA government.

Reports suggest that he is seeking one more ministerial post for his party and fair seat-sharing arrangements from the NDA.

The issue had raised concerns in the NDA camp. However, on Friday Jitan Ram Manjhi clarified his position on social media and claimed that his party would support the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government during the floor test in the state assembly.

Clarifying his position on the issue, Jitan Ram Manjhi in social media said, “Seat of power doesn’t matter to me. I want to see voices being raised for the rights of the poor and oppressed. I may be poor but I cannot deceive anyone out of greed for a chair. Mr. Party HAM was with Prime Minister Modi and will remain with him”.

Amid the evolving political scenario ahead of the floor test, the BJP is also taking measures to keep its flocks together. The party has organized a two-day training camp in Bodh Gaya on February 10 and 11. The BJP MLAs are likely to return a day ahead of the floor test in Bihar assembly.