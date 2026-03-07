Bihar Set To See Another Sonrise

New Delhi: Leaders of Janata Dal (United) on Friday expressed concern to Nitish Kumar over his decision to move to New Delhi as a Rajya Sabha member, even as the party indicated that his son Nishant Kumar may soon enter politics.

Party legislators from the State Assembly, Legislative Council, and Parliament interacted with Kumar at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the Chief Minister assured lawmakers that his decision was taken voluntarily and not under any pressure. He also told party members that he would remain available to guide workers in the state.

Chaudhary confirmed that Kumar had given approval for Nishant Kumar to join the party and said the entry could take place within a day or two.

Asked about the role Nishant might assume in the party or government after Kumar steps down, Chaudhary said the details would be announced later.

The development comes a day after Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats being contested by JD(U) in the biennial elections, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

JD(U) MLA Shalini Mishra said Kumar’s decision reflected his long-held position that he did not seek power for personal gain and described his contribution to Bihar as significant.

Senior Minister Shravan Kumar said party leaders conveyed their disappointment but assured Kumar of their support. He added that Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics could energize the party.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said party workers were not angry but saddened by the decision and had expressed their feelings to the Chief Minister.

The meeting took place amid protests by some party workers who alleged that Kumar was being forced to step down as part of a political move by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the JD(U)’s ally.

Neeraj Kumar said Nishant Kumar plans to tour the state after joining the party, which he said reflected his intention to build a political career.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh said Nitish Kumar had assured party leaders that he would continue to devote time to Bihar and that the party would retain its influence in the new government.

Speculation has been growing that the BJP, the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 89 MLAs, may push for its own Chief Minister. However, JD(U) leaders said any decision on the matter would be taken by the party’s top leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha.