JD(U) Denies Vacancy For Bihar CM Post, Leaders Reach Delhi For Talks

NEW DELHI: With the Assembly elections concluding in Bihar and the NDA returning to power with a massive mandate, all eyes are now on the swearing-in ceremony of the next government. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and (Lalan) Singh arrived in the national capital from Patna on Saturday evening and are expected to hold discussions Union minister Rajiv Ranjan with the BJP leadership on government formation. Singh, along with BJP president J.P. Nadda, later reached Union home minister Amit Shah's residence.

The JD(U) has made it clear that "there is no vacancy for the chief minister's post" and that Bihar has "given an overwhelming mandate for development under Nitish Kumar's leadership." Meanwhile, Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan met the Bihar chief minister and said his party was looking forward to joining the new government. He added that he "personally" felt Kumar should continue as chief minister.

In Patna, the chief minister's residence was abuzz with activity, with senior leaders arriving to congratulate Kumar.

"There is no vacancy for the chief ministerial post. The people of Bihar have given an overwhelming mandate for development under Nitish Kumar's leadership. The pace at which Bihar is progressing will continue, and this government will keep advancing the development agenda," said Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh after meeting the CM in Patna.

After his meeting with the chief minister, Paswan, whose party won 19 seats, said Kumar "appreciated the role of every alliance partner" and that those trying to mislead people about ties between the JD(U) and LJP (RV) were creating a "false narrative." It may be recalled that Kumar had objected to at least three seats allotted to LJP (RV) during NDA's seat-sharing exercise. The JD(U) had also blamed the LJP for its poor performance in the previous Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the Hajipur MP accused the Opposition of spreading a "false narrative" that he was not on good terms with the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar. Parading all his party's newly elected MLAs before the media, he said, "Representatives of my party today met Nitish Kumar to congratulate him upon the victory. Yes, we too are looking forward to joining the government. Earlier, we used to say we support the government but are not a part of it. But that was because we had no representation in the state legislature."

Meanwhile, the BJP cracked the whip on its leader and former Union minister R.K. Singh for indulging in "anti-party" activities. The BJP suspended him after he criticised the Bihar government over alleged corruption and also targeted some BJP leaders for their alleged involvement in criminal cases. Later in the day, Singh resigned from the party's primary membership.

The BJP also suspended its MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar, for campaigning for their son Saurabh, who contested on a Vikassheel Insan Party ticket against sitting BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad.