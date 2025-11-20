JDU, BJP MLAs Sworn in as Bihar Ministers in Grand Ceremony

Patna: JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary on Thursday took oath as ministers of Bihar.

The BJP's Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta were also sworn in as ministers.

The JD(U)'s Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Jama Khan, and Santosh Suman of the HAM(S) also took oath as ministers.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA.