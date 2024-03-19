JDS Demands Paramilitary Forces To Ensure Fair Elections In Bengaluru Rural Seat

Questioning the functioning of State Election Commission in its efforts to conduct free and fair elections in Karnataka, State Janata Dal Secular (JDS) President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that as many as 12 lakh pressure cookers have been distributed among the voters of Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha by Congress leaders to lure voters to cast their votes in favour of their nominee D.K. Suresh and he stated that the distribution of pressure cookers as gifts to voters has happened before and after announcement of voting dates.

Prior to the distribution of pressure cookers by Congress leaders, saris were distributed in the parliamentary seat without the fear of being caught by the officials concerned, Kumaraswamy asked officials concerned to deploy paramilitary forces to conduct election in a free and fair manner in Bengaluru Rural seat or else he would give a call to his party men to set on fire places wherever they come across pressure cookers have been stocked and meant to be distributed among voters of Bengaluru Rural seat.

The Bengaluru Rural seat is contested by Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law and noted cardiologist C.N. Manjunath as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JDS consensus nominee. His main rival in the fray is Congress nominee D.K. Suresh. Commenting on the distribution of gifts to voters in Bengaluru Rural, the JDS State President said Manjunath being an honest fellow “How will he be able to fight election (in such a situation)?”

According to Kumaraswamy, he brought the matter to the notice of the State Election Commission on Sunday evening over distribution of pressure cookers with video clips but nothing substantial happened, so far and the distribution of pressure-cookers has been going on uninterrupted.

Kumaraswamy sought immediate transfer of Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Ramnagar district to ensure conduct of free and fair elections in the constituency. The reason given by him for seeking transfer of DC, SP and SP was that “These officials concerned have no guts to control the Minister (Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar).”

He asked D.K. Shivakumar to stop attempts to lure voters and stated that he has been getting details on the cash being stashed by him at various places meant for distribution among voters of the parliamentary seat.

In reply to a query, he said, there is communication gap between JDS and BJP leaders but claimed “no differences” between them in fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. The alliance between JDS and BJP was forged against the Congress party in the State.