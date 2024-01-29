JDS-BJP Joint Protest in Mandya Over Saffron Flag Removal

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday staged a joint protest in Mandya condemning the removal of a saffron flag hoisted in front of Ram Temple by members of Sri Gowri Shankar Seva Trust at Keregodu in Mandya taluk and the protesters questioned the authorities concerned “Why was the saffron flag removed?”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released an undertaking given by a few villagers of Keregodu that they will hoist national flag and State flag and the villagers had also made it clear that they will not hoist any other flag other than the permitted flags. In the undertaking given to Keregodu Gram Panchayat on January 17-Ramachandra, Gangadhara, Rangaswamy, Keshava Gowda, Hemanth Gowda and Bhaskara were the signatories.

On Monday, a joint protest was led by State JDS president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who descended on the scene wearing a saffron shawl. BJP leaders C.T. Ravi, Preetham Gowda, JDS former MLA Suresh Gowda among others participated in a padayatra to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya town. The protesters waved saffron flags and shouted ‘Vande Matram’ and ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans in the padayatra to the DC’s office.

Over the protest in Mandya, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP leaders of promoting their agenda (Hindutva) and creating a controversy without any reason. He reiterated that his government is not opposed to hoisting any flag but stated that the villagers of Keregodu should have stuck to the permission of hoisting the national flag and State flag for which they were permitted too.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that BJP was stirring up emotions in Mandya to build a political base and exuded confidence that the people of Mandya district would not fall to gimmicks as the people of Mandya are secular and religious tolerant.

Addressing the gathering, JDS State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that he was not playing politics over saffron flag removal but against the District Administration over it's “follish” decision to get the saffron flag removed in Keregodu.

Taking part in the padayatra to DC’s office in Mandya, BJP leader C.T. Ravi stated that their protest would not end and leaders would chalk out future course of action against the removal of saffron flag in Keregodu.