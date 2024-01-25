Jayaram Explores Congress Options After Ticket Denial

Kurnool: Shunned by the ruling YSRC, labour minister Jayaram is casting his net across the aisle, exploring opportunities with both the Congress and the opposition. Denied a ticket for his Aluru assembly seat, Jayaram reportedly reached out to Karnataka's D.K. Shivakumar for support, but was offered alternate seats in Guntakal and Mantralayam. Undeterred, he shifted focus to the Congress, demanding four seats for his loyalists.

Sources claim the Congress, desperate for strong candidates, agreed to Jayaram's terms, even offering him future party leadership roles in Kurnool district. This accommodation of demands reflects the Congress's precarious position as it seeks to rebuild its presence in the region.

Meanwhile, Jayaram's talks with YSRC regional coordinator P. Rama Subba Reddy regarding the Kurnool MP seat also proved fruitless. Despite party assurances that candidate selection was based on performance and feedback, Jayaram's firm rejection of the MP seat hinted at a potential political shift.

YSRC leaders, however, seem unfazed. They maintain that newly appointed Aluru candidate B. Virupakshi, a long-time party loyalist, is a strategic choice.