Jaya Bachchan opts out of Parliament panel on IT; becomes member of Committee on Labour

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan has opted out of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey.Bachchan will now be a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development chaired by former Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.



Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, who was a member of the Standing Committee on Labour, has taken the place of Bachchan in the parliamentary panel on Communications and Information Technology.

Rajya Sabha members A A Rahim (CPI-M) and R Girirajan, who were members of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, have become members of the parliamentary panel on Housing and Urban Affairs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated JD(U) member Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP member Dhairyashil Patil as members of the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources.

Jha is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.