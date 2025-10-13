Jawan Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Bijapur, 3rd Such Incident In 4 Days

Raipur: A jawan of special task force (STF), one of the counterinsurgency wings of Chhattisgarh police, was on Monday injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, triggered by Maoists, in the jungle of Bijapur district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place in the forest near Kandlaparti village under Bhopalpatnam region, a Naxal stronghold, when a joint search party of security personnel was on an area domination operation, a senior police officer of Bijapur district said.

The injured jawan was administered first aid treatment on the spot and then evacuated from the place for further treatment.

His condition was stated to be stable, police said.

This was the third such incident in Bijapur district in the past four days.

A couple of days ago, a commando of CRPF’s elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was injured in a Naxal IED blast in Usoor area in Bijapur district.

On October nine, a minor boy was injured in an explosion triggered by a Naxal IED in Gangaloor area in the district.

In another development, eight Maoists were arrested in Bijapur district late on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of security personnel intercepted the Naxal group near Palampalli and recovered a cache of explosives and Maoist propaganda material from them, police said.

The seized materials included tiffin bombs, detonators, safety fuses, and batteries, police said.

Of the eight arrested, three carried rewards ranging from Rs two lakh to Rs 50,000.



