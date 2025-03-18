 Top
Jawan Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand

PTI
18 March 2025 3:14 PM IST

CRPF SI Subodh Kumar was injured in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district; airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, condition stable

Chaibasa: A CRPF sub-inspector was injured in an IED explosion on Tuesday during an anti-Naxal operation in a forest in West Singhbhum district, police said. The injured SI, Subodh Kumar, was airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident took place near Radha Poda village in Jaraikela when the CRPF personnel stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) suspectedly planted by Maoists to target security forces, he said.
Earlier, the Naxals started indiscriminate firing at a joint team of security forces during the operation, leading to retaliatory firing by the personnel. The anti-Naxal operation was underway, the SP added.
