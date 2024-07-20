Jarange calls Shinde government’s cash transfer scheme for women ‘political ploy’

Mumbai: After the Opposition parties, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday alleged that the Eknath Shinde government’s ‘CM my beloved sister’ scheme is politically motivated. He claimed that the cash transfer scheme for women has been launched to get their votes in the Assembly election and it will not continue once the election is over. Jarange launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike in Jalna district, demanding reservation under the OBC category.

Jarange began yet another indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarathi village. After starting the Maratha reservation agitation last August, he has gone on a fast and held protests several times. He said he had to undertake this step as the Maharashtra government has failed to fulfil the promise on the reservation issue.



The quota activist said that the state government is trying to fool the people with schemes like ‘CM Ladki Bahin’, under which women having less than Rs 2.50 lakh annual family income will get Rs 1,500 cash every month.



“It is clearly a ploy of the state government. First, it appears to be an attempt to buy votes by offering cash transfers. Secondly, the scheme will be scrapped after the election. Several such schemes have shut down in the past,” Jarange said.



During the indefinite fast, Jarange would also undertake a Statewide tour from August 7 to 13. “I will tour Maharashtra in an ambulance and address meetings. Following this, a series of meetings will be held at Antarwali Sarati from August 14 to 20 to discuss Assembly polls. On August 29, if the community decides against fielding any candidate, we will not field any. But we will then work towards defeating those who oppose Maratha reservation and support them who are in its favour,” he said.



The activist urged the Maratha community members to collect data on probable candidates to be fielded in the Assembly polls, so that discussion can be held on them between August 14 and 20. Stating that he is aware that the ruling Mahayuti Alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were trying to take advantage of his agitation, Jarange said, “The Mahayuti wants me to field 288 candidates in the elections, while the MVA hopes that I would support it instead. But I know their tricks and I will not let their plans succeed.”



However, BJP leader Pravin Darekar accused Jarange of misleading the Maratha community. He alleged that Jarange has now developed a political ambition and he is not concerned with the community’s welfare. “Jarange has become publicity hungry. He wants people to gather only in his support. Therefore he is criticising people who are queuing up to get benefit of the government’s schemes. But we are going to expose his hypocrisy,” the BJP legislator said.

