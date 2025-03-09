Japanese Woman Falls to Death from 14th-Floor Balcony in Gurugram

Gurugram: A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor here, police said on Sunday. The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan. She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said. She was living in a society here with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a senior police officer said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

"The embassy has also been informed about the incident", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.