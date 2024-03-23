Jana Sena's Satyanarayana to Contest From P. Gannavaram

Kakinada: Jana Sena on Saturday announced Giddi Satyanarayana as its party nominee for the controversial P. Gannavaram assembly segment in the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The Jana Sena has also announced D. Vara Prasad as its candidate for the Razole constituency.

Meanwhile, Amalapuram assembly segment, which was expected to go to Jana Sena, has been allotted to Telugu Desam. Former MLA A. Ananda Rao has been named as the TD candidate for the constituency. G. Satyanarayana, who will be contesting on JS ticket from P Gannavaram, had worked in the treasury wing of the police department in Telangana state and joined the JS party recently.

Earlier, Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had allotted the P. Gannavaram seat to Maha Sena Rajesh. But the TD faced a strong opposition from its own party cadres and also from the people of the constituency after Rajesh posted several videos against the Hindus. Rajesh later voluntarily gave up the seat and informed the same to TD high command. However, it was decided during a meeting of the alliance leaders that Jena Sena would contest from the P. Gannavaram seat.















