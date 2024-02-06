Jana Sena Should Move To Get Power: Jogaiah

Kakinada: Former home minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Chegondi Hari Rama Jogaiah exhorted Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to move his strategies to get power in the state.

He released a statement saying that Jana Sena-Telugu Desam should disclose the details of the share of seats they will consider as per population or not. He said that Pawan Kalyan should think of assuming power.

He hoped that BC, SC, and ST communities could support Pawan Kalyan to get the power, as 6 per cent of Reddy Community and 4 per cent of Kamma Community were enjoying the power, and 80 per cent of Kapu, BC, SC, ST, and minorities, which are downtrodden sections, remained as slaves so far. However, he found fault with some of the yellow media papers that published that Jana Sena would get 27 to 30 seats.