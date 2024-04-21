Jana Sena Leaders Join YSRC

Visakhapatnam: Important leaders of Jana Sena representing Visakhapatnam South constituency joined the YSRC on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Chinnayapalem stay point. They include Gridhar Gampala, a senior leader of the Jana Sena who contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Visakhapatnam South constituency, along with his wife G. Sreeja. The others are G. Dhanush, N. Srinivas, and other local leaders of the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed them with the party shawl and asked them to work for the success of the party leader in the South constituency.

YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and senior leaders were present on the occasion.



