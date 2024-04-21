Top
Home » Nation

Jana Sena Leaders Join YSRC

Nation
DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 4:03 PM GMT
Jana Sena Leaders Join YSRC
x
Jana Sena Leaders Join YSRC (-By Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Important leaders of Jana Sena representing Visakhapatnam South constituency joined the YSRC on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Chinnayapalem stay point. They include Gridhar Gampala, a senior leader of the Jana Sena who contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Visakhapatnam South constituency, along with his wife G. Sreeja. The others are G. Dhanush, N. Srinivas, and other local leaders of the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed them with the party shawl and asked them to work for the success of the party leader in the South constituency.

YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and senior leaders were present on the occasion.


AP Assembly polls Assembly polls 2024 JanaSena candidates Janasena YSRC Janasena clash 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X