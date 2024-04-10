Jana Sena leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh Joins YSRCP
Vijayawada: Jana Sena senior leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh joined YSRCP in the presence of it's president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.
He resigned from Jana Sena after losing the opportunity to contest from Vijayawada(west) Assembly constituency.
Mahesh had been promised the Jana Sena Party ticket from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency but was upset when the seat was allocated to the former minister Y Sujana Chowdhury from BJP as part of the tripartite alliance betweeen BJP, TDP and Jana Sena.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story