Jana Sena leader Bonthu joins YSRC

Kakinada: Jana Sena leader Bonthu Rajeswara Rao, along with followers, resigned from JS and joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tanuku on Thursday.

Rajeswara Rao contested from Razole constituency on behalf of YSRC in 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2014 elections, he suffered defeat at the hands of Telugu Desam candidate Gollapalli Surya Rao. In 2019, he lost to Jana Sena candidate Rapaka Vara Prasad.

Following this, Rajeswara Rao joined Jana Sena and strived hard to strengthen the party. He had been hoping that he will be given the JS ticket from Razole. However, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan allotted Razole seat to Deva Vara Prasad.

Rajeswara Rao has thus returned to YSRC on Thursday.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who can improve the living conditions of downtrodden sections without fail through welfare schemes. He maintained that Pawan Kalyan is not a person who can be depended upon.