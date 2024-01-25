Jana Sena clinches "Glass Tumbler" symbol from ECI

Vijayawada: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan received a boost for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially allotted the "Glass Tumbler" as its symbol.





The party's legal cell chairman, I. Sambasiva Pratap, ceremoniously handed over the ECI order to Kalyan on Wednesday, solidifying Jana Sena's emblem for the electoral battleground.



This marks a return to familiar territory for Jana Sena, which contested the 2019 elections under the same symbol, securing one Assembly seat out of 175.





