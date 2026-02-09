Jana Nayagan Producers Plan to Withdraw Case Against Censor Board Soon

Chennai: The producers of actor-turned politician Vijay-starrer movie 'Jana Nayagan' have written to the Madras High Court Registry apprising them of their intent to withdraw the case against the Censor Board, official sources said on Monday.

Following a letter submitted by Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for KVN Productions, requesting the registry to permit the petitioner to withdraw the case, the matter has been listed for withdrawal on February 10 before Justice PT Asha, sources added.